Thousand Dollar Puppy Stolen From Pembroke Pines Pet Store: Caught on Camera

Surveillance footage captured the moment two men allegedly stole a puppy from a pet store in Pembroke Pines Friday evening.

According to Stefani Victor, the manager of Petland, the two men arrived just before 7 p.m. Friday night and asked to see an English bulldog puppy.

Video footage shows the two men and an employee looking at the dog inside the store's petting area, before the employee walks off and one of the men grabs the dog by the leg and leaves the store.

Victor told NBC 6 the dog is work between $4,000 and $7,000. "That puppy could have been for a family that needed it. We just want our baby back," she said.

Anyone with any information on the missing dog is asked to contact Pembroke Pines police.