Thousands attend alternative music weekend festival in Wynwood

Thousands of people came from all over the country for a weekend of music in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood.

The III Points Music Festival returned October 20 and 21.

The 2-day alternative music festival showcased Miami’s up and coming music acts and local artists. It was held Friday and Saturday at MANA-Wynwood Convention Center & RC Cola.

20,000 people were expected are expected to show up each day.

Miami native Adrian Aviles says it was his first time at the festival, but he already had an idea of who he wants to check out.

"Martinez Brothers, Jim Jones," Aviles said.

NBC6 spoke with one man who's vacationing from Canada.

"Just enjoy yourself, have the best time ever,” he said.

Miami Police and City of Miami Fire Rescue say safety comes first. Officers and over 80 firefighter paramedics were spread out throughout the festival.

"We've covered every aspect of what could possibly become an emergency,” Miami Fire Rescue Lieutenant Pete Sanchez said.

There were water stations and first aid kits at the festival. Police and paramedics want people to have a good time but a safe time as well.

"We've seen tragedies around the world recently and we don't want to see tragedies like that so if anyone sees anything suspicious, advise and officer, security or call 911,” Miami Police Captain Freddie Cruz said.

Miami Police say they made one arrest Friday night. Fire inspectors were also at the festival for crowd control.

Police encouraged attendees to stay hydrated, use the buddy system and keep their phones and valuable items in their pockets and close by.