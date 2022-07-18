Thousands of Miami-Dade Drivers With Suspended Licenses Could Get 2nd Chance

Hundreds of thousands of Miami-Dade County drivers with suspended licenses due to unpaid fines could be back on the road soon.

Miami-Dade County's Driver's License Suspension Task Force is expected to release its final report Monday after months of reviewing debt-based driver license suspensions.

The task force is expected to announce administrative and technical changes that are already underway to help the over 600,000 Miami-Dade drivers that currently have a suspended license because of unpaid dues.

Officials said many of these 600,000 drivers are low-income residents which impacts them in their daily life as they do not have access to a license.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The announcement will also include legislation and possible solutions to identify problems and reduce the number of suspended licenses because of failure to pay.

The task force was approved in October 2020 by the Miami Dade County Board of County Commissioners to look at solutions to the thousands of people in the County that had their licenses suspended.