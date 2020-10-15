Three Disturbances Could Bring Heavy Rainfall to Caribbean Nations This Weekend

Three disturbances being watched in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean may not become named storms, but could bring heavy rainfall to countries such as Puerto Rico.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the first disturbances, a weak area of low pressure to the west of the Lesser Antilles that has no chance of development in the next five days. While it may not become a named storm, the area is expected to bring heavy amounts of rain to areas including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

A second disturbance currently hundreds of miles southeast of Bermuda has a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days while forecast to move west and southwest. The disturbance could bring massive rainfall to areas including Bermuda and the Lesser Antilles.

The third disturbance is currently in the southwest part of the Caribbean Sea and also has a 20 percent chance of development in the next five days - while it is forecast to move to the west at this time.

None of the disturbances is forecast to impact South Florida at this time. If they become named storms, the names Epsilon, Zeta and Eta would be used in what has been an active hurricane season.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season ends November 30th.