‘Tiger dams' installed at Hollywood Broadwalk to alleviate flooding ahead of heavy rain

There’s a new way the City of Hollywood is protecting businesses and residents from flooding.

Bright orange barriers, also known as "tiger dams," were made by U.S. Flood Control and have been placed along a half a mile stretch to help with future flooding.

In fact, they have been used for significant storms like Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Hurricane Ian in 2022.

Employees with the Department of Public Works started positioning them along the Broadwalk from Charnow Park down to New York Street early Tuesday morning.

It took about about six workers and a few hours to lay them all out.

This is the first time the City of Hollywood is using tiger dams ahead of the rain and potential flooding expected over the next several days.

“We’re trying to be proactive and protect this area," said Emergency and Governmental Affairs Manager for the City of Hollywood Jamie Hernandez. "This area has been impacted time and time again by tidal flooding.”

The barriers are about two feet high and 50 feet long, can be filled with water using a hydrant or seawater and are stackable up to 32 feet tall.

And not only do they keep the water back, but they prevent sand from infiltrating the Broadwalk.

"They spend a tremendous amount of time and money to remove the sand from boardwalk once it comes on," said Cheryl Witmer of U.S. Flood Control.

This is also hopeful news for vulnerable businesses like the Oasis by the Sea Greek restaurant located in a flood prone area of the Broadwalk.

"Not too long ago, there was sand and everything everywhere," said Dominic Saladino. "Hopefully it helps."

At a cost of more than $200,000, using money from the Community Redevelopment Agency, Hernandez said it is worth it considering that costs of repairs due to flood damage that could be prevented.

“Hopefully we don’t have any impacts," said Hernandez, "but if we do, we have this to help mitigate those impacts.”

The dams are also reusable.

Once drained, they fold up like a sleeping bag and can be stored for future weather events.