Timeline of the Gabby Petito Investigation in Florida

The eyes of many in the nation have been on the small Florida community of North Port since 22-year-old Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito disappeared earlier this month.

Petito and her 23-year-old fiancé Brian Laundrie left North Port in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks.

But authorities said Laundrie was alone when he drove back to his parents' home in North Port on Sept. 1.

The following is a timeline of Florida events in the Petito case, beginning with when she was reported missing. on Sept. 11.

September 11 - Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito was first reported missing by her family on Sept. 11. The family said they were last in contact with her during the last week of August, where they said she had been traveling with her fiancé Brian Laundrie in Wyoming at the Grand Tenton National Park.

The two were on a cross-country #VanLife tour in a white 2012 Ford Transit with a Florida license plate when she stopped communicating with her family. The van was recovered at a home belonging to Laundrie's parents in North Port, Florida.

North Port Police Department

September 14 - The Petito family issued a statement pleading for Laundrie come forward with information to help them find Gabby.

"Brian is refusing to tell Gabby’s family where he last saw her," part of the statement read. "Brian is also refusing to explain why he left Gabby all alone and drove her van to Florida. These are critical questions that require immediate answers."

September 15 - North Port Police officials identified Brian Laundrie as a person of interest in Petito's disappearance. Officials said he returned to the home on September 1st with the van, 10 days before Petito's family reported her missing. Laundrie still is still missing and has not made himself available to investigators or provided any information on Petito's whereabouts.

September 17 - Speaking with investigators for the first time, the Laundrie family claimed they had not seen Brian since Tuesday, Sept. 14.

September 18 - The North Port Police Department begin to search for Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve after his family said they believed he entered the area earlier in the week. Authorities searched for Laundrie into the night, but said nothing was found and efforts would resume Sunday morning.

The Petito family issued another statement that read: "All of Gabby’s family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing."

September 19 - North Port Police continued search efforts for Laundrie in the wooded areas of the Carlton Reserve with more than 50 people, bloodhounds, K9s, drones, and ATV 4-wheelers. The search ended in the evening with nothing to report.

Meanwhile in Wyoming, human remains consistent with the description of Petito were found in a camping area of the Bridger-Tenton National Forest near the Grand Tenton National Park, FBI officials announced. The agency sent "heartfelt condolences" to the family, while the North Port Police Department tweeted that they were "saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found deceased."

Saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found deceased. Our focus from the start, along with the FBI, and national partners, has been to bring her home. We will continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers. — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 19, 2021

Officials have not confirmed a cause of death, but said an autopsy will be conducted be conducted on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

The Laudrie family released a statement saying, “The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking. The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family."

September 20 - More than a dozen FBI agents executed a court-authorized search warrant at the Laundries' home in North Port, just hours authorities called off the search for Petito's fiancé at the nearby Carlton Reserve. FBI officials have not yet released any additional information due the active and ongoing investigation.

NBC 6's Cristian Benavides has the latest in the ongoing search for those involved in the case of Gabby Petito.

The Laundrie family is scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday, September 21.

This timeline will continue to be updated as the investigation continues. Please check back for the latest developments.