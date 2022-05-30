Pembroke Pines

Tires Stolen Off Cars at Pembroke Pines Apartment Complex

By Heather Walker

NBC 6

Neighbors in Pembroke Pines woke up Monday to find the tires were stolen right off their cars.

It happened early morning at the Advenir at San Tropez apartments near Northwest 3rd Street and 78th Terrace. 

NBC 6 found at least three of the cars in different locations in the apartment's parking lot.

All three were missing their tires and were left resting on concrete clocks. At least one was left with a shattered window.

One victim was told by the leasing office that the crimes were caught on camera and surveillance footage shows two men wearing all black. Their license plate was covered but not their faces.

Police are now investigating.

Further information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Pembroke PinesBroward Countyvandalism
