Toddler Dies From Injuries Suffered in SW Florida Mobile Home Fire

A toddler who suffered severe burns to her face and hands in a mobile home fire Monday in southwest Florida has died.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports 2-year-old Jamie Cardwell died at a hospital in Tampa on Friday, where she was taken after the fire at her home in LaBelle.

Her grandmother, Debbie Isom, told the station she remembered hearing Cardwell crying.

“She was fanning her little hands, trying to fan the fire away from her, but my husband, he’s the one that saved her,” said Isom.

Two other family members were also hospitalized.