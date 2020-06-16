Top Movies, Classic Dolphins Games to be Shown at Drive-In Theater Inside Hard Rock Stadium

Whether you’re looking for something fun to do with the family or want to relive the glory days of the Miami Dolphins, the drive-in movie schedule inside Hard Rock Stadium might have something for you.

The team and facility announced the schedule of movies and events that will be shown starting this Friday with the critically acclaimed Selma, followed by Jurassic Park on June 25th and Knives Out on June 26th.

Fans of the Dolphins will get a chance to see the team’s two Super Bowl wins on the next two Saturdays with Super Bowl VII - completing the only perfect season in NFL history - airing June 20th and Super Bowl VIII on June 27th.

Each movie starts at 7:15 p.m. and tickets can be purchased by clicking on this link.

Movies will also be shown starting this Friday on the fountain plaza in an open air setting, with films being featured including Men in Black, Despicable Me 3, Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw and more.

Tickets for those movies can be purchased by clicking on this link.