Florida

Tornado in Orlando Topples Trees, Damages Buildings

The tornado started as a water spout on Lake Conway Saturday night and was on the ground for about 12 minutes in an area southeast of downtown Orlando

NBC Universal, Inc.

A tornado that struck the Orlando area toppled trees and damaged buildings but did not cause any deaths or injuries, authorities say.

The National Weather Service said the twister had winds of at least 100 mph (160 kmh). The tornado started as a water spout on Lake Conway Saturday night and was on the ground for about 12 minutes in an area southeast of downtown Orlando.

The majority of the damage was caused by trees that fell onto homes. The Orlando Sentinel reported that numerous vehicles were also damaged. Three apartments in a damaged building were evacuated.

Local

food distribution May 4

Where to Find Food Distributions Happening This Week in South Florida

Miami-Dade County 14 hours ago

Miami-Dade Schools Begin Virtual Graduations Monday

The tornado came from a series of storms that buffeted Florida as Tropical Storm Cristobal moved through the Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Floridafirst alert weatherTornado
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us