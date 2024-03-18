Tortuga Music Festival to return to Fort Lauderdale Beach. Here are all the closures to expect

The Tortuga Music Festival is heading back to Fort Lauderdale Beach, but before the fun can begin, organizers must set up which may cause closures and delays in the area.

The festival will be held from April 5 -7 from noon to 10:30 p.m. each day at 1100 Seabreeze Boulevard on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Setup, however, begins Monday.

From March 18-22, event setup will take place in the south side of the Fort Lauderdale Beach Park lot from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

Parking in the south side of the lot will be limited due to the event setup. The Fort Lauderdale Beach Park lot will completely reopen for public access for the weekend from March 23-24.

Setup will resume from March 25-28, in the south side of the Fort Lauderdale Beach Park lot and parking in the south side of the lot will be closed.

The Fort Lauderdale Beach Park lot will then be completely closed from March 29 through the duration of the festival and will remain closed for the event breakdown.

From April 8-11, the Fort Lauderdale Beach Park lot will be completely closed from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

On April 12th, the north part of the lot will reopen to the public and on April 13th, the south part of the lot will reopen.

Traffic impacts

Motorists should expect delays on all barrier island roadways, especially A1A and Seabreeze Boulevard. Delays should also be expected on SE 17th Street and Las Olas Boulevard.

For all three nights of the festival, there will be a short road closure for both northbound and southbound traffic from Harbor Drive to Southeast 5th Street from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. to allow the crowd to safely exit the venue.

During this closure, all vehicular traffic south of East Las Olas Boulevard will be funneled northbound on A1A or westbound off the barrier island over the East Las Olas Boulevard bridge.

Tortuga Music Festival parking

There will be no designated event parking.

Attendees are encouraged to use a rideshare service or the Water Taxi for transportation to and from the event.

Taxis and rideshare services are to utilize the designated pick-up and drop-off locations which include Las Olas Oceanside Park, located at 3000 E. Las Olas Boulevard, and the Harbor Drive loop.