Tow Truck Engulfed in Flames, Car Overturned in Early Morning Crash on Turnpike

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning crash on the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike Saturday that left one man injured, officials said.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:20 am. in the area of mile marker 39.

According to the FHP, a gray Toyota sedan and a flatbed tow truck collided causing the truck to be fully engulfed in flames and the sedan to overturn.

The driver of the Toyota sedan was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The FHP was unable to confirm if any of the vehicles involved were traveling against traffic prior to the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

