Tractor-trailer dangles off highway overpass of Florida's Turnpike

A tractor-trailer truck driver was taken to a trauma center as a precaution after his vehicle went over the side of the Beeline Highway overpass of Florida's Turnpike on Saturday morning in rainy conditions, a Palm Beach County Fire Rescue spokesman said.

The crash at the mile marker 107 exit disrupted travel on the two highways for several hours. That included Frank H. Peters Jr., who was driving on the turnpike and captured video sent to WPTV.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue posted images on social media showing the truck dangling as crews responded to the scene.

Major accident Turnpike and Beeline. Driver is OK. Consider exiting turnpike at okeechobee if you are headed northbound. pic.twitter.com/NdHwidX3SU — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) December 23, 2023

PBCFR spokesman Capt. Tom Reyes said the driver was the only one involved in the crash, according to WPTV.

PBCFR and Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue responded at 8:15 a.m. and they were was able to get the driver out at 9:06 a.m., Reyes said.

The truck, hauling scrap metal, lost control and was partially ejected from the overpass with the cab suspended in the air.

"Weather may have played a role in this incident, as it was raining at the time of the crash," Reyes said.

The driver was awake and aware, communicating with first responders. That person was able to walk from the bucket of the ladder truck to a waiting stretcher "under their own power.," Reyes continued.

During this operation, there were two other crashes on the southbound side of the turnpike, attributed to people driving distracted and taking cellphone videos of this incident, Reyes said.

Two hours after the crash, the turnpike's northbound lanes were backed up.

Reyes recommended using the Okeechobee exit if traveling northbound on the Turnpike northbound.