First Coral Gables Trader Joe's to Open Friday

If you live in Miami-Dade and are a fan of Trader Joe's, you're in for a treat: The popular grocery store chain is opening up a new location in Coral Gables Friday.

Known around the country for an array of unique products and food items, the new store will be located adjacent to the Shops at Merrick Park at 211 S. Dixie Highway.

The store opens at 8 a.m. Friday with a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to the official website. The store is also hiring for a variety of positions.

The new Trader Joe's will reportedly be decorated with murals and images of famous Coral Gables' sites, such as the Biltmore Hotel, Venetian Pool and Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden.

The store will be the third Trader Joe's to land in Miami-Dade County.

There are currently 22 Trader Joe's in the state of Florida, with four locations in Broward County.