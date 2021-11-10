Traffic Delays Expected During Tortuga Music Festival This Weekend

If you are heading out to Fort Lauderdale Beach this weekend for the Tortuga Music Festival, you may want to pack your patience for expected traffic delays.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department said delays are expected on all barrier island roadways, including A1A and Seabreeze Boulevard. Delays are also expected on Southeast 17th Street and Las Olas Boulevard.

No designated parking has been given for the event and those attending are encouraged to use ride sharing services or the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi.

FLPD encourages all attendees to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement officers, who will be set up throughout the venue.

The event runs Friday through Sunday and features such musical stars as Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw and Pitbull. For more information, click on this link.