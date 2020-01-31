Traffic Troubles Loom Ahead of Super Bowl: Tips to Avoid the Chaos

Superbowl festivities are well underway as millions of people are ready to celebrate.

But before you kick your celebrations into high gear, there are some traffic troubles you should know.

A couple thousand people will make their way to Watson Island Saturday to see not only Lady, but also Harry Styles and Lizzo on Friday.

“It’s going to be pretty crazy. Just be a little patient, traffic is going to be a little rough– in the beach, in the city, on the causeway,” says Jack Murphy, executive producer of Meridian at Island Gardens.

Traffic will be a battle. For example, if you’re headed to Watson Island, get ready to take a ride-share. In fact, that will be the only way to get there. There is no parking for any of the events on Watson Island and if you try, you will be towed.

“If they don’t have a plaque or are in a ride share they are going to be asked to just keep going – it’s that critical,” says Jack Murphy.

Also, watch for road closures at other main Super Bowl attractions. In downtown Miami, Biscayne Boulevard northbound lanes are closed in front of Bayfront Park for Super Bowl live.

Northbound traffic will be rerouted to Biscayne’s southbound lanes and southbound traffic will reroute to Northeast 2nd Ave. South Beach will be swamped around the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Washington Avenue from 18th to 21st streets are shutdown. Plus, you will not be able to access ocean drive due to NFL film productions.

Then game day Sunday, 65-thousand people will head to the Hard Rock stadium, so expect major delays on I-95 and Florida’s turnpike.