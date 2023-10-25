Miami-Dade

Trans woman killed in front of grandmother at NW Miami-Dade home

London Price, 26, was killed Monday at the home in the 2900 block of Northwest 93rd Street.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Loved ones are demanding justice after a transgender woman was murdered at her own home in front of her grandmother in northwest Miami-Dade.

Family members said Price was first pistol-whipped in front of her grandmother and then shot to death during an argument.

"I want them to get that animal off the street because he don't belong in a population of human beings, and I want justice to be served for London," said Nedra Allen, Price's aunt.

Police have made no arrests or identified a possible suspect.

