Florida Keys Resort Named One of the Best in World

A Florida Keys resort has been named one of the best in the world, according to Condé Nast Traveler.

The publication recognized Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, a private island resort located in Little Torch Key. The adults-only "oasis" was noted for its chic, private atmosphere, bungalow-style suites and elegant decor.

Little Palm Island Resort & Spa is one of 69 resorts that were highlighted in Condé Nast Traveler's 2021 "Hot List." The list features top hotels from all across the globe.

Little Palm Island Resort & Spa flaunts a pool, spa, gym, beach and 30 hotel rooms with water views, outdoor showers, and private furnished decks.

If you're interested in booking a room, you may have to shell out some cash. It costs $2,898 to book a room at the resort per night (based on a two-night stay).

The resort is located at 28500 Overseas Hwy in Little Torch Key.

