Travelers, Shoppers Brace for Madness of Christmas Eve

From airports to roadways and malls to the nearest convenience store, Christmas Eve is set to bring out stress for those looking to get that perfect gift and to get to their destination on time.

Officials estimate a record 6.9 million travelers will be flying to their location on Tuesday – with officials from companies such as American Airlines saying almost 50,000 pieces of luggage will be sent at Miami International Airport, one of the busiest in the country during the holidays.

If you are traveling, officials urge you to pack extra patience for possible delays and lost luggage - as an estimated seven pieces are mishandled or sent to the wrong location for every 1,000 that get checked.

If you’re looking for that last minute gift to purchase, most major malls in Miami-Dade and Broward will be opening during normal hours but major malls such as Dolphin Mall, Sawgrass Mills and Dadeland Mall plan on closing by 6 p.m.

All malls will be closed on Christmas Day as well as many supermarkets and restaurants, so check with each location to see if they may be open on Wednesday.