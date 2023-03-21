Trial Begins for Former Presidente Supermarkets Co-Founder Accused of Killing Wife's Secret Lover

The trial of the former co-founder of Presidente Supermarkets accused of killing a man because he was having an affair with his wife began Tuesday.

Manuel Marin is accused of organizing the plan, kidnapping, and later murdering Camilo Salazar in 2011. Salazar's body was found beaten, cut, and severely burned, especially in the groin area.

The State Attorney’s Office and Marin’s attorneys gave opening statements Tuesday.

“This case is about revenge. Vengeance," said prosecutor Jonathan D. Borst. "The defendant Manuel Marin killed Camilo because Camilo was sleeping with his wife."

Two professional wrestlers and one Latin King gang member have pleaded or been found guilty by a jury in connection to the killing. Alexis Vila Perdomo was found guilty of conspiracy for helping organize the murder. Robert Isaac was found guilty of kidnapping, conspiracy, and taking part in the murder. Ariel Gandulla pled guilty to kidnapping charges and agreed to 36 months in prison.

Marin's attorney, Jose M. Quiñon, blamed Isaac for the murder.

“This guy Roberto Isaac does have the physical evidence to show that he was there, he participated, he did it!" Quiñon said while pointing at a mugshot.

The jury also heard from two police officers, one firefighter, and an investigator who photographed the crime scene that day. Some of the evidence shown to the jury included burned clothes, a belt, and pictures of the body.

The trial is expected to continue on Wednesday.