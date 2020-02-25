Trio Helps Save Woman After Car Goes Into Boca Raton Canal

A group of people are labeled as heroes after jumping into action to help save a woman whose car went into a canal in Boca Raton this weekend.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the incident took place Sunday just before noon near Military Trail and East Camino Real, where the white SUV was quickly becoming submerged in the water.

Cell phone video shot from a bystander showed one man jumping into the passenger side window of the car to help with two others swimming toward the vehicle to help out.

The station reported that rescue crews arrived and determined the female driver was the only person in the car and she was taken to an area hospital, where her condition is unknown at this time.

Officials did not say what caused the car to enter the canal, including if the driver suffered a medical emergency.