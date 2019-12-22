Triple-Car Crash in Deerfield Beach Leaves Five Injured

An accident involving three vehicles in Deerfield Beach left five people injured, two of which are in critical condition.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a call just after 7 a.m. of a crash at the intersection of Powerline Road and Sample Road in Deerfield Beach.

Firefighters had to extricate several people who were trapped inside the wreckage.

Two females received serious head injuries, and one male suffered a leg injury. The other two received minor injuries.

All were taken to Broward Health North for treatment. The cause of the accident is unknown and under investigation.