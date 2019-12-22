Deerfield Beach

Triple-Car Crash in Deerfield Beach Leaves Five Injured

Two females received serious head injuries, and one male suffered a leg injury

An accident involving three vehicles in Deerfield Beach left five people injured, two of which are in critical condition.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a call just after 7 a.m. of a crash at the intersection of Powerline Road and Sample Road in Deerfield Beach.

Firefighters had to extricate several people who were trapped inside the wreckage.

Two females received serious head injuries, and one male suffered a leg injury. The other two received minor injuries.

Local

ICYMI Dec 21

ICYMI: ‘Stand Your Ground’ Denied for Store Owner, How to Avoid Holiday Scams

Florida Dec 21

DeSantis Orders Flags at Half-Staff to Honor Airman Killed in Pensacola Shooting

All were taken to Broward Health North for treatment. The cause of the accident is unknown and under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Deerfield BeachBroward Health North HospitalBroward Sheriff Fire Rescue
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us