Tropical Depression 13 Forms, Could Become Next Hurricane Near Nicaragua

Forecasters were keeping an eye on a tropical depression in the Caribbean that was expected to possibly become the season's next hurricane as it approached Nicaragua.

Tropical Depression Thirteen moved west about 60 miles east-southeast of Curacao, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Thursday.

A hurricane watch was in effect for portions of Colombia including San Andres, Providencia, and Santa Catalina Islands. A tropical storm warning was in effect for the coast of Colombia from Riohacha eastward to the Colombia/Venezuela border.

Winds from the system were at 35 mph Thursday evening and could potentially increase to tropical storm force by Friday morning. The system was forecast to become a hurricane before it reaches the coast of Central America on Saturday, the NHC said.

The next storm name in 2022 is Julia.

11pm Thursday: Tropical Depression Thirteen forms, likely to become Julia sometime Friday. Swath of destructive winds and flooding rains head for Central America this weekend as hurricane conditions appear likely. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/D4YUIdB2BK — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) October 7, 2022

The forecast cone had the system moving to the west or west-northwest before a possible landfall in Nicaragua.

The system was expected to stay well south of Florida.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Twelve become a remnant low Thursday night.