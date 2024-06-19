Tropical Storm Alberto forms over western Gulf, becomes 1st named storm of 2024

Tropical Storm Alberto formed over the western Gulf of Mexico Wednesday, becoming the first named storm of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Alberto had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph as it moved west-northwest at 8 mph about 295 miles southeast of Brownsville, Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Tropical Storm #Alberto Advisory 8: Tropical Storm Alberto Forms Over the Western Gulf of Mexico. Heavy Rains, Coastal Flooding, and Gusty Winds Forecast Along The Coasts of Texas and Northeastern Mexico Through Thursday. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 19, 2024

It was possible that Alberto could bring heavy rains, coastal flooding and gusty winds to parts of Texas and northeastern Mexico though Tuesday, the NHC said.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for the Texas coast from San Luis Pass southward to the mouth of the

Rio Grande and for the northeastern coast of Mexico south of the mouth of the Rio Grande to Puerto de Altamira.

The NHC said Alberto is a large tropical storm, with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 415 miles north of the center.

#Alberto is still forecast to make landfall in northern #Mexico early Thursday as a minimal tropical storm. Heavy rain (up to 20" in Mexico and up to 10" in southern #Texas), tropical storm force winds and a few spots of 2-4 ft surge is expected. Stay with @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/JNpdgXsn1Q — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) June 19, 2024

Some slight strengthening was forecast before the center of Alberto reaches land, but rapid weakening was expected once the center moves inland, and Alberto was likely to dissipate over Mexico Thursday or Thursday night.