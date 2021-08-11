Tropical Storm Fred Moves Toward Dominican Republic, Florida Still in Cone of Concern

Tropical Storm Fred is moving closer toward the Dominican Republic with the latest track giving some positive news to South Florida.

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center has the storm with winds of 40 miles per hour while it sits 115 miles east-southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Fred is moving to the west-northwest at 16 miles per hour.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward and on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo eastward.

A tropical storm watch was issued for Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Gonaives, Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas.

On the forecast track, Fred moved slightly south and is expected be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday, and be near the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Thursday.

Nearly five inches of rain could fall with mudslides being a potential risk. Forecasts show the system could skirt over the northern coast of Cuba before a possible move around the west coast of Florida.

All of South Florida and the Florida Keys remained in the system's cone of concern. South Florida should continue to monitor the forecast for any anticipated impacts Friday night through Sunday.

Reconnaissance aircraft, currently flying out of the Homestead Air Reserve base, will periodically survey the storm collecting data.