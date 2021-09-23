Tropical Storm Sam Forms, Could Become ‘Major' Hurricane by Next Week: NHC

The latest developed system of the 2021 hurricane season could become the year’s next major hurricane, according to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Sam formed Thursday with winds of 50 miles per hour as it sits over 1700 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. It is moving west at 16 m.p.h.

Forecasters expect Sam to keep its current path before making a more northwest turn starting Friday and into the weekend.

Sam is expected to become a hurricane by the weekend, possibly becoming a major hurricane by early next week. South Florida is not expected to be impacted by the system at this time.

Sam is the 18th named system of the season, topping the average of 14 for an entire year. The six named hurricanes are below the average of seven, while the three major hurricanes are on average for an entire season.