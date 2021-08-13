Tropical Storm Warning for Florida Keys as Fred Prepares for Weekend Impact

All eyes in South Florida are on what is now Tropical Depression Fred, which could bring plenty of rain to the area starting Friday afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center says the system has winds of 35 miles per hour as it sits 370 miles east-southeast of Key West, moving to the west-northwest at 10 miles per hour.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Florida Keys and Florida Bay, while a tropical storm watch extends from Bonita Beach to Englewood.

Fred is forecast to move just north of Cuba on Friday and make landfall in the Keys on Saturday before moving up the west coast of Florida on Sunday, possibly as a tropical storm.

Between three to seven inches of rain could fall across the Keys and parts of South Florida, causing flooding concerns for the area. A coastal flood watch is in effect for Miami-Dade County through Sunday evening.

Residents can get sandbags Friday at three locations in Miami-Dade: at Grapeland Park (1550 NW 37th Avenue), Legion Park (6447 NE 7th Avenue) and Veterans Park (7600 NW 50th Street).

Fred became the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season late Tuesday.

Once a tropical storm, Fred weakened back to a depression by its spin over Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power to some 400,000 customers and caused flooding that forced officials to shut down part of the country's aqueduct system, interrupting water service for hundreds of thousands of people.

Local officials reported hundreds of people were evacuated and some buildings were damaged. There were no immediate reports of casualties.