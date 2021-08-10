Tropical System Could Be Named Tuesday; Warnings Remain for Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

The next tropical storm of the 2021 hurricane season could be named as early as Tuesday.

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center has Potential Tropical Cyclone Six with winds of 35 miles per hour as it’s currently 330 miles to the east-southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico. The potential system is moving to the west-northwest at 17 miles per hour.

A tropical storm warning was issued for Puerto Rico, including Culebra and Vieques; U.S. Virgin Islands; and the Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward and on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo eastward.

A tropical storm watch was issued for Martinique and Guadeloupe, Dominica, Saba and St. Eustatius, Dominican Republic on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo to the Dominican Republic/Haiti border, and Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Gonaives.

Potential tropical cyclone six could become tropical storm Fred later today. Look for tropical storm wind gusts along with 2-6" of rain for portions of the Caribbean. Stay with @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/QBooOcU0hM — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) August 10, 2021

The NHC said the unorganized group of showers and storms could become a Tropical Storm as early as Tuesday morning, when it would be named Fred.

Between two and six inches of rain could fall across the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico before reaching the Dominican Republic. Forecasts say the system could skirt over the northern coast of Cuba before a possible move around the west coast of Florida.

All of South Florida was in the system's potential cone of concern Tuesday morning.

A reconnaissance aircraft may fly into the system as early as Wednesday morning to collect data, aiding the forecast.

It was too soon to tell how the system may - if at all - influence South Florida’s weather late-week and into the week. For now, shower and thunderstorm chances are expected to increase as the entity, in whatever state it may be in, likely passes to the south.