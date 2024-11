A truck on fire snarled traffic on the MacArthur Causeway during morning rush hour Wednesday.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the Causeway at Watson Island.

Footage showed fire rescue crews working to extinguish the blaze. It was unknown what cause the fire of if anyone was injured.

At one point, all westbound lanes of the Causeway were shut down. Traffic could be seen backed up for miles.

No other information was immediately known.