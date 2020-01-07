Truck’s Acetylene Tank Explodes in Doral Crash

A pickup truck carrying a tank of acetylene exploded after it was involved in a crash in Doral Tuesday.

Doral Police officials said the Ford pickup was carrying the tank of acetylene, which is used for welding, when it was involved in the crash in the area of Northwest 84th Avenue and Northwest 36th Street.

The tank exploded, blowing out park of the truck bed and sending shrapnel all over the street, police said. Some vehicles were hit by the debris but no one was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.