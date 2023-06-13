Trump stops at famed Miami Cuban restaurant Versailles after federal arraignment

Former President Donald Trump made a quick stop at famed Miami Cuban restaurant Versailles on Tuesday, shortly after leaving a federal courtroom where he pleaded not guilty to dozens of felony counts that accused him of hoarding classified documents and refusing government demands to give them back.

Trump's motorcade left the federal courthouse and headed straight to the restaurant on Southwest 8th Street in Little Havana.

He was greeted by supporters who took photos with and even sang "Happy Birthday" to Trump, who will be celebrating his 77th birthday on Wednesday.

Trump spent a few minutes chatting with people including Florida State Sen. Ileana Garcia and former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal before leaving the restaurant.

Versailles began as a small coffee shop in 1971 but quickly became a social, cultural and political hot spot in Miami, as well as a required stop for high-profile politicians who visit the city.

The Versailles gathering was a stark contrast from his earlier court appearance, when Trump became the first former president to face a judge on federal charges. The history-making arraignment kickstarts a legal process that will unfold at the height of the 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and slammed the prosecution as politically motivated. He's expected to return later Tuesday to New Jersey, where he’s scheduled a press event to publicly respond to the charges.