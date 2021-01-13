First Alert Traffic

Turnpike SB Lanes Blocked in Miami-Dade After Crash Involving Overturned Tractor Trailer

Chopper footage showed the scene, which took place just after 5 a.m. along the lanes near Northwest 106th Street

An early morning crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer is causing massive traffic delays along Florida’s Turnpike in Miami-Dade County.

Chopper footage showed the scene, which took place just after 5 a.m. along the southbound lanes near Northwest 106th Street.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the crash involved the trailer and three other vehicles, with the trailer losing control and overturning.

Emergency crews are at the scene working to remove the driver from the trailer. FHP officials say all injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning as the investigation and clean-up continues.

