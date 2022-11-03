Two Areas in Atlantic Being Watched; One Potentially Bringing Rain to Florida Next Week

With Hurricane Lisa recently making landfall and Hurricane Martin churning away from land in the Atlantic Ocean, two areas are being watched for what could be the next named systems of the 2022 Atlantic season.

The National Hurricane Center reports an area of low pressure in the southwestern Atlantic near Puerto Rico could develop into a named system at some point next week, with a 30 percent chance of development in the next five days.

The area is expected to move to the north-northwest and potentially bring rain to parts of Florida and the southeast United States.

A second area in the Atlantic is moving to the west and expected to get swallowed up by the other area, with just a 10 percent chance of development in the next five days.

If the areas become named systems, they would be named Nicole and Owen and be the 14th and 15th storms of the 2022 season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's updated prediction totals for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season call for 14-20 named storms, one below their prediction released in May.

The total number of hurricanes expected remains unchanged at six to ten, but the number of major hurricanes is now expected to be three to five, instead of the earlier prediction of three to six, NOAA said.

NOAA's averages for the Atlantic hurricane season are 14 named storms and seven hurricanes. The average for major hurricanes is three.

Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project's updated forecast calls for 18 named storms, one below their prediction released in April.

The hurricane season officially ends on November 30.