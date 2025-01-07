South Miami

Two arrested after being accused of stealing packages from South Miami home

Ring surveillance video from the victim's home captured Leydis Vega running to a porch and swiping the package within five seconds

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were arrested by police after being accused of stealing packages in South Miami.

Thirty-one-year-old Dariel Massip is facing several charges, which include dealing in stolen property, while 31-year-old Leydis Vega was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, among other charges.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

The two appeared before a judge, Tuesday.

According to South Miami Police, on Dec. 6, a victim reported that their package was stolen from their front porch.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Ring surveillance video from the victim's home captured Vega running up to their porch and swiping the package within five seconds.

During their investigation, police said they received a tip that the subject who stole the package was Vega.

Detectives said they were able to identify Vega as the suspect after matching the hair bows that she wore in the Ring video to the same ones she wore on her social media.

Local

6 to Know 9 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Florida 42 mins ago

Florida was 5th in officers killed in the line of duty in 2024: Report

According to the arrest report, on Dec. 17, police met with Vega's ex-husband, who confirmed it was Vega who was seen swiping packages after seeing the surveillance video on TV.

On Monday, Vega turned herself into police custody.

This article tagged under:

South Miami
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us