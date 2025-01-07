Two arrested after being accused of stealing packages from South Miami home

Two people were arrested by police after being accused of stealing packages in South Miami.

Thirty-one-year-old Dariel Massip is facing several charges, which include dealing in stolen property, while 31-year-old Leydis Vega was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, among other charges.

The two appeared before a judge, Tuesday.

According to South Miami Police, on Dec. 6, a victim reported that their package was stolen from their front porch.

Ring surveillance video from the victim's home captured Vega running up to their porch and swiping the package within five seconds.

During their investigation, police said they received a tip that the subject who stole the package was Vega.

Detectives said they were able to identify Vega as the suspect after matching the hair bows that she wore in the Ring video to the same ones she wore on her social media.

According to the arrest report, on Dec. 17, police met with Vega's ex-husband, who confirmed it was Vega who was seen swiping packages after seeing the surveillance video on TV.

On Monday, Vega turned herself into police custody.