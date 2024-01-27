Two dogs attack Florida City man in wheelchair, leave him in the hospital

A man in a wheelchair was airlifted to the hospital after two dogs attacked him in Florida City.

According to a statement from Animal Services, the man was passing by 521 NW 11th Street when the two dogs ran across their property and attacked him.

The statement also said the victim, who needs a wheelchair for accessibility, was airlifted to Jackson South, but his condition was not revealed.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to the statement, and the two animals are under the custody of Animal Services.

If the dogs are determined to pose a public safety concern, the department said they would humanely euthanize the dogs in accordance with county code.

