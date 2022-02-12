Miami

Two Elderly Women Crash Into Subway Restaurant in Miami

Two elderly woman crashed an SUV into a Subway sandwich shop in Miami Saturday. The incident occurred at 13876 Southwest 8th Street around 6 p.m.

The two women were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Videos show the crash created a hole on the side of the store, shattered glass and debris.

"I was really looking forward to the food. I couldn’t finish it," Jersy Morales, who was eating at the Subway with his girlfriend at the moment of the crash, said.

The owner of the Subway says that at first the couple was sitting at the table that got knocked over but thankfully moved moments before the crash. 

“I’m just glad I’m alive,” Morales said. “We’re blessed. It could have gone so much worse.”

This is a developing story. Please cha NBC 6 for updates.

