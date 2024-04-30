Palmetto Expressway

Two lanes of the Palmetto Expressway blocked after multi-vehicle crash

A multi-vehicle crash has been reported on State Road 826 at NW 25 Street

By Maria Fernanda Toledo

Two northbound lanes of State Road 826 are blocked after a multi-vehicle crash beyond NW 25 Street.

Traffic cameras show heavy traffic forming on the scene of the accident.

NBC6 has reached out to authorities for further information on this crash. It's unknown at this time if there've been any fatalities or injuries.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.

