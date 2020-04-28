Two Men Arrested After Allegedly Robbing Kendall Medical Supplies Warehouse

Two men are behind bars after allegedly stealing a truck and robbing a medical supplies warehouse in Kendall Monday night.

According to an arrest report, 37-year-old Yakney Hidalgo Perez, and 28-year-old Dairon Ramos, were caught on camera committing both robberies

Police say the two first broke into K&B Engineering, located in southwest Miami-Dade, and stole a box truck.

Ramos and Perez were seen damaging the locks on the truck before opening the doors and starting the car.

Police say Ramos left the area in the truck, following Perez – who was driving a different car.

According to the report, just forty minutes after stealing the box truck, both men were then caught on camera prying open a side door to a warehouse that carries “medical disposable products, such as masks and gloves.”

Ramos and Perez were later caught by police inside the warehouse.

Officers say the two caused $4,000 in damages to the business.

Both men are facing one count of grand theft and burglary, and two counts of criminal mischief.