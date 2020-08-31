Two Men Killed in Broward County Plane Crash Identified

What to Know Authorities have identified the two men killed in Friday's plane crash in Pembroke Park

Nissan Giat, 53, and Joaquin Ricalde, 56, were in the twin-engine Aero Commander, BSO officials said

BSO is working with the FAA and NTSB to determine the cause of the crash

Authorities have identified the two men killed when the small plane they were in crashed in Broward County Friday.

Nissan Giat, 53, and Joaquin Ricalde, 56, died after the twin-engine Aero Commander they were in crashed in an industrial area off S. Park Road in Pembroke Park, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Monday.

Records showed the plane had left Pompano Beach Airpark just minutes before the crash and was headed to Opa-locka.

The plane was owned by Conquest Air Cargo but the company said it's not used in day-to-day cargo operations.

"Our concern is with the pilots and their families," the company said in a statement. "We will continue to work with the relevant authorities to obtain more information regarding this situation."

Family Photo

Family members said Ricalde, of Miami, was the pilot. They said he had more than 30 years of piloting experience.

"My dad was a great man. He worked his entire life to give us what we wanted," said his son, Roman Ricalde. "For me, there’s wasn’t a better man or person."

BSO detectives are assisting the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board in the investigation into the crash.