Two Men Shot During Robbery Outside Doral Strip Club

Two men are in the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the upper torso during a robbery attempt in Doral Saturday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The shooting incident occurred around 1:25 a.m. at 5325 Northwest 77th Avenue. Miami Dade Fire Rescue transported the two victims to a local hospital in critical condition.

One victim was taken by air rescue and the other by ground. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows at least two males attempted to rob one of the victims while he was in the parking lot of the Booby Trap strip club. After a struggle, the victim was shot. The second victim, a security guard, was hit by a round during the incident.

According to authorities, all subjects fled the scene by unknown means in an unknown direction.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.