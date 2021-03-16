Two Miami-Dade FEMA Vaccination Sites to Relocate

Two FEMA-supported mobile sites are moving from North Miami Beach and Miami Springs.

From Thursday, March 11th to Wednesday, March 17th the two vaccination sites will be at these locations.

Allen Park Community Center at 1770 Northeast 162nd Street in North Miami Beach.

Miami Springs Community Center at 1401 Westward Drive in Miami Springs.

From Thursday, March 18th to Tuesday, March 23rd these sites will then will relocate to the following locations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Charles Hadley Park at 1350 NW 50th Street

South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center at 10950 SW 211th Street