Two Miami-Dade FEMA Vaccination Sites to Relocate

Two FEMA-supported mobile sites are moving from North Miami Beach and Miami Springs.
From Thursday, March 11th to Wednesday, March 17th the two vaccination sites will be at these locations.
- Allen Park Community Center at 1770 Northeast 162nd Street in North Miami Beach.
- Miami Springs Community Center at 1401 Westward Drive in Miami Springs.
From Thursday, March 18th to Tuesday, March 23rd these sites will then will relocate to the following locations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- Charles Hadley Park at 1350 NW 50th Street
- South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center at 10950 SW 211th Street