Miami-Dade County

Two Miami-Dade FEMA Vaccination Sites to Relocate

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two FEMA-supported mobile sites are moving from North Miami Beach and Miami Springs.

From Thursday, March 11th to Wednesday, March 17th the two vaccination sites will be at these locations.

  • Allen Park Community Center at 1770 Northeast 162nd Street in North Miami Beach.
  • Miami Springs Community Center at 1401 Westward Drive in Miami Springs.

From Thursday, March 18th to Tuesday, March 23rd these sites will then will relocate to the following locations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

  • Charles Hadley Park at 1350 NW 50th Street
  • South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center at 10950 SW 211th Street
Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade Countycovid vaccinationsfema
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us