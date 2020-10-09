Bay Harbor Islands

Two People Hurt in Shooting in Bay Harbor Islands

Two people were shot during an altercation Friday afternoon in Bay Harbor Islands, and police are still looking for the person responsible.

Officers responded to the scene at around 2:30 p.m. near the Town Hall complex, according to the Bay Harbor Islands Police Department.

Police say three or more people in luxury cars got into an argument that escalated when one of them brandished a firearm and shot two people. The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooter is still at large. Bay Harbor Islands police said they were working with the Miami-Dade Police Department, Broward Sheriff’s Office, Surfside Police Department, Bal Harbour Police Department and North Miami Police Department in the investigation.

