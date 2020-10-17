tracking the tropics

Two Systems Forming in the Tropics May Develop into Storms By Next Week

Two areas are currently being monitored in the tropics.

The first is sitting 500 miles to the southeast of Bermuda as of now and continues to show signs of development in the short term. Gradual development is expected as the system becomes more organized. There is a 90% chance of development and we will likely see a subtropical depression or storm form by Monday.

The other area being watched is a broad area of low pressure in the Southwestern Caribbean Sea. This has a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days but gradual development is expected by the middle of next week.

Neither of these system will threaten South Florida in the short term but we will be monitoring them for development and movement in the coming days.

