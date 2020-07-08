Two Teens Arrested in Hialeah Shooting That Left 1 Person Dead, Another Hospitalized

Two teens are facing charges after one person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Hialeah Tuesday.

Roger Mendez-Caceres, 19, and a 17-year-old suspect, were arrested on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and attempted robbery, arrest reports said.

Hialeah Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 6400 block of W. 24th Avenue.

When officers responded to the scene they found a car with numerous bullet holes. One victim who was in the passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center with a gunshot wound to the head. A third person in the car wasn't injured.

The arrest reports said the shooting was captured on a surveillance camera, and olice were able to identify Mendez-Caceres as a person of interest from the video.

Mendez-Caceres told detectives that he and his co-defendants had planned to rob the victim of Xanax and THC vaping cartridges, the arrest reports said.

Mendez-Caceres said he had been the getaway driver, while the 17-year-old was the shooter, the reports said.

The 17-year-old admitted to being the shooter and told detectives the robbery was in retaliation for a previous robbery the dead victim orchestrated against his friends, the reports said.

Police said they're still looking for two more people of interest related to the case.

Mendez-Caceres was being held without bond Wednesday, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.