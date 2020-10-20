Miami International Airport

U.S. Customs Officers Intercept Ancient Cameroon Stone Carvings at Miami International Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Miami International Airport say they seized several ancient Cameroon stone carvings that were illegally exported to the country.

Officials say the carvings, known as "Ikom Monoliths", date back to between 200 A.D. and 1000 A.D. According to officers, the artifacts were sent to the United States with fraudulent documents.

In 2019, there were 23 seizures of cultural property that were valued at $1 million, customs officials say.

Local

Broward County 2 hours ago

Lauderhill Police Searching for Suspects in Attempted Armed Robbery Caught on Camera

Miami-Dade County 4 hours ago

3rd Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Popular South Florida Pastor

The seized stone carvings will be returned to Cameroon.

This article tagged under:

Miami International AirportMiami-Dade CountyU.S. Customs and Border Protection
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us