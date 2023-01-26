Florida US Sen. Rick Scott to Run for Second Term in 2024

One of Florida's two members of the United States Senate, Rick Scott, is running for a second term in 2024.

Scott reportedly made the decision in an announcement first shared with NBC News. Scott released his campaign staff hires and made it clear he’s not planning to run for president, as some have speculated.

“I’m running for the U.S. Senate,” he said.

Scott also promised to push a controversial conservative plan that brought bipartisan condemnation last year. Scott released his plan, nicknamed “Rescue America,” when he led the National Republican Senatorial Committee and packed it with red-meat conservative proposals on welfare, immigration, gender, crime and education.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

But his proposal, which originally sought to have more poor people pay a little more in federal income tax, was instantly panned by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, as well as Democrats who began criticizing Scott as a tax-raiser.

Scott, who denied he would raise taxes but then walked back that part of the plan anyway, told NBC News he’s not backing away from the American Rescue plan.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY FROM NBC NEWS