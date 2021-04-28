coronavirus pandemic

Uber, Walgreens Announce Partnership for Booking Vaccine Appointments

The partnership is available at locations across the country

NBC Universal, Inc.

Those needing a COVID vaccine dose now have another option for making an appointment: contacting Uber.

The ride sharing service announced Wednesday a partnership with drug store giant Walgreens, where users can find available appointments for the vaccine through the app and book a ride.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“We’re committed to helping ensure that transportation is not a barrier to getting vaccinated. We know that by making it easier to get to an appointment, more people will get vaccinated,” said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Local

Pembroke Pines 2 hours ago

Person of Interest Sought in Pembroke Pines Basketball Court Double Shooting

Florida 5 hours ago

2 Young Siblings Die Days After Being Found in Treasure Coast Home's Pool

The partnership is available at locations across the country. Users will place a zip code and select from the available appointment times. Before the appointment, a push notification will remind users of their upcoming ride to their vaccination appointment.

“As COVID-19 vaccine inventories expand, so has our shared commitment with Uber to providing innovations that help accelerate access to the vaccine for communities across America,” said Walgreens president John Standley.

Click here for a list of vaccination locations across Miami-Dade and Broward counties

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicUberWALGREENS
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us