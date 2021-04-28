Uber, Walgreens Announce Partnership for Booking Vaccine Appointments

Those needing a COVID vaccine dose now have another option for making an appointment: contacting Uber.

The ride sharing service announced Wednesday a partnership with drug store giant Walgreens, where users can find available appointments for the vaccine through the app and book a ride.

“We’re committed to helping ensure that transportation is not a barrier to getting vaccinated. We know that by making it easier to get to an appointment, more people will get vaccinated,” said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

The partnership is available at locations across the country. Users will place a zip code and select from the available appointment times. Before the appointment, a push notification will remind users of their upcoming ride to their vaccination appointment.

“As COVID-19 vaccine inventories expand, so has our shared commitment with Uber to providing innovations that help accelerate access to the vaccine for communities across America,” said Walgreens president John Standley.

