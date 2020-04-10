UCF to Keep Remote Classes Scheduled Through Summer Semester Amid Pandemic

The University of Central Florida has become the latest college in the state to keep their doors shut through the summer for in-person classes and activities amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the school has expanded its remote instruction plans through the summer semester and does not plan on opening back up to students returning to campus until the fall semester at the earliest.

UCF joins several other schools in the state, including both the University of Florida and the University of South Florida, who have made the decision in an effort to keep large gatherings of people away.

Students who are currently living on campus will have to leave unless they have extenuating circumstances while employees will continue to work remotely. The school announced they will hold orientation for the fall remotely as well.

Colleges and universities across Florida closed their doors in March not long after the pandemic swept the country, cancelling graduation ceremonies scheduled for the coming weeks across the state.