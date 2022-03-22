Ukraine-Russia War

Ukrainian Refugee Living in Miami Describes Escape From War Back Home

The constant thought of war is still fresh in the mind of Olena, who managed to escape and has taken refuge in South Florida.

By Cristian Benavides

NBC Universal, Inc.

Even in the face of intensifying air strikes and the devastating toll of constant shelling - along with dwindling, food, water and medicine - Ukraine refuses to surrender the city of Mariupol, which Russia demanded it hand over.

The constant thought of war is still fresh in the mind of Olena, who managed to escape and has taken refuge in South Florida.

“It was a very deep and low sound, the sound always in my head even now,” she said when describing the scene. “5 in the morning, I wake up because of the explosion. My body started shaking, it was all trembling in my body because I understand.”

She lived in Kyiv when the invasion started in late February and was able to make it to Poland after a treacherous journey. The mission included sleeping in basements and driving through dangerous roads with her father, who stayed behind.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“We understand we can be attacked by helicopter - we are on the same road Ukrainian military can go,” she said.

After two nights in Poland, Olena made the decision to leave Europe.

“I just check the tickets for direct flights and the first ticket was to Miami,” she said.

Local

Miami-Dade 22 hours ago

Miami Gardens Barbershop Owner Shot, Killed During Argument

internet safety 2 hours ago

South Florida Couple Overcomes ‘Catfish' Incident to Find Love

Now here for the time being, Oleana says she feels fortunate that she was able to make it to the United States. Despite facing an uncertain future, she’s hopeful and thankful for the kindness of strangers in helping her get by.

“All civilians understand war is damaging to normal, peaceful people,” Olena said, adding she hopes to eventually go back to Ukraine after the war.

This article tagged under:

Ukraine-Russia WarSouth Floridarefugees
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us