Ultra Music Festival Canceling 2021 Event, Hopeful to Return in 2022

For the second straight year, fans of the Ultra Music Festival will have to wait to get their next dose of the electronic music pulsating through downtown Miami.

The Miami Herald, citing a report from Billboard, said the festival held at Bayfront Park will be canceled in 2021 and is hoping to return in 2022.

Ultra’s general counsel attorney, Sandy York, sent a letter to the city saying the novel conditions of the coronavirus “remain in place” and hopes the event can return for a single weekend from March 25th to March 27th, 2022.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

The 2020 event was canceled last March amid growing concerns over the pandemic that began to sweep through South Florida and the United States. Ticket holders received an email that did not mention refunds, but did say that they would get a chance to use the tickets for either the 2021 or 2022 festivals.

Last May, two men sued and claimed they were denied refunds after the electronic dance music festival was canceled. Samuel Hernandez, of Miami, and Richard Montoure, of Washington filed the lawsuit seeking class-action status to obtain full refunds, with interest, for thousands of ticket holders from around the world.

Ultra was one of several events canceled, include Carnival on the Mile and the Rolling Loud hip hop music festival, in the weeks surrounding the pandemic.